At Delhi Shabdotsav, Sudhanshu Trivedi slams North-South divide narrative; highlights BJP's southern surge

New Delhi, Jan 3 On the second day of "Delhi Shabdotsav 2026", a three-day literary and cultural festival celebrating India's heritage at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi delivered a powerful address emphasising national unity and warning against attempts to create divisions between North and South India.

Trivedi highlighted the distinctive nature of Indian culture, saying that in India every word carries celebratory value, from the Vedas composed in verse to temple hymns and the poetic couplets of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

Referring to the BJP’s growing footprint in South India, he cited the party’s recent performance in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections, where it secured a clear majority, calling it a significant milestone.

He also pointed to major investments in southern states to underline balanced development, including Microsoft’s first overseas office in Bengaluru during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amazon’s largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad, Apple’s largest manufacturing facility in Karnataka, and proposed semiconductor plants in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Trivedi further cited the establishment of two defence corridors -- one in Uttar Pradesh and another in Tamil Nadu -- as evidence that development initiatives are not guided by political considerations.

Strongly rebutting narratives of regional division, he accused certain political forces of deliberately fostering linguistic and ethnic fault lines for electoral gains.

Referring to a past remark by a Tamil Nadu minister linking BJP’s political rise to regions that consume cow urine, Trivedi said the medicinal properties of cow urine distillate have been recognised through US patents for antibacterial and antifungal applications.

Highlighting cultural interconnectedness, he recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu during the Ram Janmabhoomi consecration rituals, noting that Lord Ranganatha is believed to be the family deity of Ayodhya.

Trivedi also questioned the dominance of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu politics, observing that the term “Dravidian” itself has Sanskrit origins, meaning a land surrounded by seas.

Addressing vote-bank politics, he criticised leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing them of exploiting regional and identity-based divisions.

Warning against turning India’s diversity into a source of fragmentation, Trivedi urged people, especially the youth, to remain alert to polarisation based on caste, language or religion.

In a lighter yet advisory tone, he recited poetic references from the Ramayana, saying true love does not end in breakups, cautioning young women against deceit masked as virtue, and advising young men to remain wary of temptations that could lead them astray.

The session, which was also attended by BJP leader Madhavi Latha, drew enthusiastic participation amid the festival's mix of discussions, poetry sessions and cultural performances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor