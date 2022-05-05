At high-level meet, PM Modi stresses need for measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May 2022 across the country. States and UTs have been advised to prepare Heat Action Plans as a standard response at the state, district and city levels, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Regarding southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare 'Flood Preparedness Plans' and undertake appropriate preparedness measures. NDRF has been advised to develop its deployment plan in flood-affected states. Active use of social media for sensitisation of communities has to be widely adopted, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister observed that we need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents and added that our response time towards any such incidents should be minimal.

He stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done. PM Modi also spoke about the need to work to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event.

He directed that in view of upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases.

It was discussed in the meeting about the need for effective coordination between central and state agencies to ensure the preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heatwave and upcoming monsoons, the PMO said.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to PM, Advisors to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries in the Ministries of Home, Health, Jal Shakti, Member NDMA, DGs of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) & DG NDRF.

( With inputs from ANI )

