Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), April 15 In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and the media.

Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin hospital. Both died on the spot. According to reports, Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when mediapersons were talking to him.

Both the brothers were handcuffed when the incident took place. The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

According to reports, three youths, two of whom have been arrested, had joined a group of journalists who were talking to Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when the two came out of the hospital.

Even before Atiq could complete his answer, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at Atiq's head and shot him while the other two then opened fire at the brother.

