Atiq-Ashraf killing: Five policemen suspended for negligence of duty

Prayagraj, April 19 Five policemen were suspended in Prayagraj in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The suspended police officers include Shahganj SHO Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables.

The SIT probe into the incident has revealed negligence of duty on the part of the policemen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor