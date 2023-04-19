Atiq-Ashraf killing: Five policemen suspended for negligence of duty
Prayagraj, April 19 Five policemen were suspended in Prayagraj in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a police officer said on Wednesday.
The suspended police officers include Shahganj SHO Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables.
The SIT probe into the incident has revealed negligence of duty on the part of the policemen.
