Atishi Alleges ED Wants AAP’s Lok Sabha Election Strategy by Accessing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Phone

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of functioning as a political tool for the BJP. Atishi alleged on Friday that the agency aims to obtain details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by seeking access to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone.

The national convener of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case related to Delhi's excise policy. He remains in the custody of the agency until April 1.

The insistence of the ED to look into Kejriwal's mobile-phone, which is a few months old and did not exist when the policy was formed and implemented, proves that the agency is working as a political weapon of the BJP, Atishi alleged at a press conference here. The AAP leader, who is a minister in the Kejriwal government, said that actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone.

Atishi asserted that the excise policy was enacted during the fiscal year 2021-22, while highlighting that the Delhi Chief Minister's current phone is only a few months old. She stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has indicated Kejriwal's phone from that time frame is unavailable, and consequently, they are now requesting the password for his new phone.

They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy, she said. A coalition has been forged by several opposition parties, comprising the AAP, the TMC, the Congress, the DMK, and the SP, with the aim of challenging the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Allegations of corruption led to the abandonment of the 2021-22 policy.