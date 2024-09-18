Atishi Set to Become Delhi's New Chief Minister, Swearing Ceremony On 21st September

Delhi minister Atishi will take over as Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal resigns from the top post.Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has moved outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, and has proposed the swearing-in ceremony date for his successor on September 21.

As per India Today sources, Atishi’s letter for formation of the new government, which was addressed to the LG did not mention any preferred date for the swearing-in ceremony. She had also stated that she will submit the names of her cabinet ministers later, indicating she might take oath alone. Meanwhile, Kejriwal will move out of his official residence within one week, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Singh said Kejriwal would also give up all the facilities he enjoyed as the chief minister.

"Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people. We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, 'I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,'" Singh said.

