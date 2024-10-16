Atishi taking credit for work done on PM Modi's instruction: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Oct 16 BJP leader Manoj Tiwari accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of trying to take credit for ending the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for electricity meter installation in an already constructed house, which was done under PM Modi's instruction.

Manoj Tiwari while addressing the issue regarding the installation of electricity meters claimed, "Previously, there was no need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for already constructed house. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created this problem eight to ten months ahead of the 2024 elections."

"To clarify the confusion, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi had removed the NOC requirement on PM Modi's instruction, it now applies only to new colonies, but Atishi is trying to take credit for it," he told IANS.

The BJP leader further criticised the AAP's handling of the Electricity Department and Distribution Companies (DISCOM), claiming that "corruption was prevalent in the meter installation process." He alleged that some people were forced to pay ₹20,000 per connection to get meters installed.

Responding to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal's remarks about being jailed for working for the people, Manoj Tiwari mocked the AAP leader, suggesting that his arrest was not for public service but for "serving alcohol to the youth."

He said that AAP's credibility has sunk as they have caused significant damage to the national capital.

BJP leader reiterated PM Modi's promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to every household in Delhi.

He emphasised that the implementation of this plan would not negatively impact the state's treasury, assuring residents that they are sustainably working towards this goal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor