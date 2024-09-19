Atishi to be Sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21; AAP Leaders to Take Oath as Ministers

Atishi is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. Alongside her, other leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also take their oaths as ministers.

AAP leader Atishi is expected to take oath on Saturday as Delhi’s second AAP Chief Minister and the city’s third woman CM, following in the footsteps of Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Sushma Swaraj (BJP). Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has proposed September 21 as the swearing-in date for the CM-designate.

Atishi will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. Along with Atishi, other leaders will also take oath as ministers: Aam Aadmi Party



Atishi is set to take over as the new Chief Minister of Delhi after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal officially stepped down from his position on September 17 (Tuesday). The Aam Aadmi Party, now in its fourth year of governance in Delhi, will be led by Atishi for the remainder of its current term.

According to a source in the L-G Secretariat, V.K. Saxena in an official note to President Droupadi Murmu, proposed September 21 as the date for Atishi’s swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister. The source mentioned that outgoing CM Kejriwal’s resignation letter was also sent to President Murmu.

The AAP government has scheduled an Assembly session on September 26-27. The current Assembly's term will conclude on February 23 next year, with elections expected to take place in early February 2025.

