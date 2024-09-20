Atishi to be Sworn in as Delhi CM on September 21: Check Timing

The suspense over the swearing-in of the new CM in Delhi is over. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas at 4:30 pm on September 21. Before this, a situation of confusion had arisen. Atishi and the ministers did not get time for swearing-in from the LG office.

Actually, the file goes to the President for the approval of the resignation of any CM. After the President's signature, that file reaches the LG office. The file containing Arvind Kejriwal's resignation did not reach the Lieutenant Governor's office.

These leaders will become ministers along with Atishi.

Let us tell you that the date of September 21 was fixed for the swearing-in, but the Aam Aadmi Party was waiting for the time. Cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Atishi. These include the names of Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Imran Hussain. A new face has also been included in the new cabinet. AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra, Mukesh Ahlawat, will also be a part of it.

Atishi will be the third woman CM of Delhi.

Atishi is going to become the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Earlier, late Sheila Dixit and late Sushma Swaraj have served as CM. Atishi, who has handled many departments in the Delhi government, was named by Arvind Kejriwal in front of the party, and everyone agreed to it.

Atishi is an MLA from the Kalkaji assembly seat of Delhi. After taking oath, she will have to pass the floor test. The session of the Delhi Assembly has been called on 26-27 September.

Handled the most departments in the Delhi government.

After Arvind Kejriwal went to jail in the excise policy, Atishi had the responsibility of 13 departments. No minister in the Delhi government had so many departments. She is considered to be Arvind Kejriwal's confidant. She has also worked as an advisor to the then Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, from 2015 to 2018.