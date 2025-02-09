Atishi To Submit Her Resignation as Delhi CM at LG Secretariat at 11 AM Today

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena will submit her resignation at the LG Secretariat at 11 AM after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Atishi took oath as the 8th CM of the National Capital after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal decided to step down in September last year.

Atishi became the third woman to hold the post on September 21, 2024. However, she won her Kalkaji constituency by margin of 3,521 votes against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

#BREAKING: Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi will submit her resignation at the LG Secretariat at 11 AM pic.twitter.com/WxqNGCbeAC — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

Delhi polls result proved a major jolt to AAP, as the party managed to win only 28 seats. Senior leaders Manish Sisodia, Satender Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal failed to win their own seats. Meanwhile, the BJP gained 48 seats and retained the National Capital after three decades.

The BJP's win in Delhi cements its stronghold over North India, as it now governs all neighbouring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Interestingly, BJP's dominance in border constituencies -- particularly those adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- played a significant role in its victory.

AAP's repeated accusations against the Haryana government regarding water contamination in the Yamuna and its broader governance narrative failed to sway voters.