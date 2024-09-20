Atishi Warns of Power Cuts and Expensive Electricity in Delhi if Arvind Kejriwal is Not Re-Elected

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi on Friday said that if people in the national capital do not make Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister, they will see expensive electricity, and long power cuts as in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government. "The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the price of 5-kilowatt electricity connection by 118%, from Rs 7967 to Rs 17,365. For a 1-kilowatt connection, an increase of 250%. This is the same BJP government of Uttar Pradesh which imposed 8 hours of power cuts in this summer season and these power cuts were not being imposed in any remote village, these 8 hours of power cuts were being imposed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad," Atishi said.

"So what is the BJP model of electricity? The BJP model is long power cuts and the most expensive electricity. This is why it is very important for the people of Delhi that they should again elect Arvind Kejriwal and make him the Chief Minister of Delhi, otherwise what we are seeing in Uttar Pradesh today, expensive electricity, long power cuts, we will see the same in Delhi too." she further said. After making a plea for early elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a fierce battle with a focus on strengthening its booth-level organisation.

At a crucial meeting on Thursday, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak and State Convenor Gopal Rai rallied divisional in-charges, vowing to win every booth. Pathak declared that this election will be unprecedented in Indian history, with even Prime Minister Modi expected to campaign door-to-door. Gopal Rai urged office bearers to fight like commanders to ensure Arvind Kejriwal's triumphant return as Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal will address 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar on September 22.

However, BJP has accused the AAP government of running a corrupt government and said that people in the national capital had expressed their disapproval of the government in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In the Lok Sabha election BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi while AAP- Congress alliance drew blank. Meanwhile, the new cabinet under Delhi's future Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday has been finalised. Four ministers from the Kejriwal cabinet--Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain--will continue in their roles and take oath again.

One new face, Mukesh Ahlawat, the MLA from Sultanpur Majra, will join the cabinet. Ahlawat, from the Dalit community, will be the new minister. One ministerial position remains vacant. The entire cabinet, along with CM Atishi, will take oath on Saturday, September 21.