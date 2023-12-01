Atishi writes to Union Education Minister flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

New Delhi, Dec 1 Delhi Education Minister Atishi has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting "irregularities" in 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the city government.

Sources said that Atishi in her letter stated that the city government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores.

Atishi has put forward two key proposals to the union education minister, aiming to address the existing constraints within the education system.

The first proposal suggests a complete merger of the 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, meaning they would be entirely funded by the Delhi Government.

In her second proposition, Atishi recommends that the Centre assume full control of these 12 colleges under the University of Delhi (DU).

Atishi also highlighted a crucial aspect of the current situation, emphasising that these colleges, being directly affiliated with DU, are not presently accountable to the Delhi Government regarding the judicious utilisation of funds.

