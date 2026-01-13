Atishi’s video: BJP takes dig at Punjab Police's delay in response to Delhi Assembly

Chandigarh, Jan 13 BJP’s Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday took a dig at the state police for seeking additional time to respond to the Delhi Legislative Assembly after being summoned in a case where it had conducted a forensic examination of a video related to former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi within a single day.

He questioned that if an investigation could be completed in one day, why so much time is now needed to send a reply to the Assembly.

In a message shared on social media, Jakhar wrote: “The same Punjab Police which completed the forensic examination of the former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s video in one day is now asking for 10 days’ time to reply to the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s notice seeking a response within 48 hours.

“On the other hand, we have been continuously demanding an investigation into the objectionable video resembling the Chief Minister’s face, yet the police are maintaining silence on that issue. Is there something fishy going on?”

The Chief Minister has been consistently stating that if the Punjab Police can examine a video related to the former Delhi Chief Minister within one day, then why is a forensic investigation not being conducted into the objectionable video resembling the Chief Minister, and why is there no probe into the audio allegedly involving the Patiala Police that reflects an intent to undermine democracy.

In this connection, he has also written a letter to the Punjab DGP, demanding a forensic examination of the video resembling the Chief Minister’s face.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a rebuttal to the BJP over the “tampering” of Atishi’s Assembly video, declaring “it a deliberate conspiracy to provoke communal unrest in Punjab”.

Asserting that the secular state government would not allow such designs to succeed, the Chief Minister had said the video was edited with false subtitles, an act of "beadbi (sacrilege)", and pointed out that forensic findings have conclusively established that Atishi never used the word “Guru”.

Defending the Punjab Police's action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, CM Mann had said the falsified clip does not figure anywhere in the official Assembly records and pointed out that the BJP “is pursuing an anti-Punjab agenda on issues ranging from Chandigarh and the BBMB to Panjab University, while Opposition leaders are scrambling to defend lies in the absence of any real issue against the state government”.

The Chief Minister had said the BJP’s mindset towards Punjab was hostile.

“Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu are in an awkward situation today as they are forced to justify the BJP’s enmity towards Punjab through a bundle of lies,” he had added.

