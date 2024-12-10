Atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh deeply painful: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the ongoing atrocities against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh are “deeply painful”.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by the ongoing atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The horrible atrocities against the minority people in the neighbouring country have melted down our hearts. Hindus have already been attacked in Pakistan, and they are currently experiencing horrors in another Islamic country, Bangladesh.”

The Chief Minister stated, “It is clear that any nation founded on religious fanaticism is unable to give justice to its minority population. Minority populations in India are protected since we are a secular country.”

“I believe that people should learn from the incidents in Bangladesh and Pakistan and I appeal to the people living in India who become overjoyed with the victory of Bangladesh and Pakistan in a cricket match - they must stop doing that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarma further said that Assam must learn from Israel - how this country in the Middle East has overcome the challenges posed by its surrounding Islamic countries for many years.

“I appeal to Assamese people to learn lessons from Israel. This country in the Middle East is surrounded by Islamic countries; however, using science and technology, Israel is standing strong amidst all crises. I advise the Assamese youths to study the history of Israel. Assam has also many challenges from the neighbouring nation and we must overcome all challenges in the coming days,” he said.

Talking about the development, CM Sarma said that Assam has been progressing rapidly to become one of the most developed states in the country.

He said, “We are not only building a bridge over the Brahmaputra but also planning to construct an underwater tunnel.”

Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a key meeting with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the progress of important projects in the state. The state government has been considering the timely implementation of the ambitious project--an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

Sarma said that the Union Road transport ministry is keen on commencing this project shortly.

