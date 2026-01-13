Attack on Tamil culture: LoP Gandhi criticizes Centre over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' certification delay

Chennai, Jan 13 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of attempting to stall the release of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', describing the move as a direct assault on Tamil culture.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha alleged that the Centre was using the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to suppress the voices of the Tamil people.

"The I&B Ministry’s attempt to block ‘Jana Nayagan’ is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr. Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," LoP Gandhi said in the post.

The movie, which serves as the farewell project for TVK chief Vijay, faced an indefinite delay after the Madras High Court stayed its certification.

The CBFC raised objections to over at least 50 dialogues deemed politically sensitive, references to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, and the portrayal of defence forces. The movie’s producers moved the Supreme Court challenging the stay, citing a loss of creative freedom.

LoP Gandhi’s remarks came during his visit to the Nilgiris district on Tuesday for the golden jubilee celebrations of a local school.

Political observers have claimed that the visit serves as an outreach to Vijay’s TVK before the state Assembly elections, particularly as ties with the ruling DMK remain tense.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) greeted LoP Gandhi with posters branding him as "Thalaiva (leader)", signalling a firm stance amid a power-sharing tussle with the DMK.

The DMK recently ruled out a coalition government, prompting the Congress, which holds 17 Assembly seats, to demand at least 40 seats in the forthcoming polls to increase its strength.

Meanwhile, the delay in the certification for the film has triggered a nationwide political debate.

While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the CBFC as a "weapon" of the BJP, senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan defended the Board.

She stated that the CBFC is an independent body and noted that the Congress stifled freedom during the Emergency.

Congress MP from Virudhunagar, B Manickam Tagore, earlier alleged that the Modi government intends to control movies which are critical of the administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor