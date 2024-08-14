Attari-Wagah Border Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of India Independence Day Celebration on DD National

On the eve of the 78th Independence Day of India, the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab will be performed on Wednesday, August 14. The Border Security Force (BSF) troops will feature a live musical band at the border.

The ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is a military tradition that the security forces of India (BSF) and Pakistan (Pakistani Rangers) have jointly followed since 1959. The event, followed by the Change of Guard within handshaking distance of the Indian and Pakistani forces, makes for a captivating spectacle. Soldiers from both countries march in perfect drill, creating a visually impressive display of discipline and coordination.

This annual event, held at the border between India and Pakistan, is a must-watch for every Indian. The Beating Retreat Ceremony will begin at 5 PM today and conclude at 6 PM.

Live Streaming of Attari Border Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 Here:

For those unable to attend the event in person, the Beating Retreat Ceremony will be live-streamed on Doordarshan National or DD's YouTube channel. The live telecast on DD National will start at 5:00 PM IST on August 14, 2024. The Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Indian nation.