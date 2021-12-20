Atul Dinkar Rane takes over as new BrahMos Aerospace chief

A senior Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientist Atul Dinkar Rane on Monday took over as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the BrahMos Aerospace Limited which manufactures the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, informed the DRDO officials.

Atul Rane is renowned for his decades of sustained R&D contributions in the indigenous design and development of mission-critical Onboard computers (OBC), hardware in loop simulation studies, systems analysis, development of mission software and avionics technologies for defence applications.

His pioneering contributions and techno-managerial leadership has been transformative for the successful development and induction of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile into Armed Forces.

He graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai and received his post-graduate degree in Guided Missiles from the University of Pune.

Rane joined DRDO in the year 1987 and started his initial career at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) as System Manager and carried out simulation studies and established modular real-time simulation test mechanisms for the indigenously developed Surface to Air Akash Missile System.

Later, as part of the Onboard Computers Division, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), he led the development of Onboard Mission Software for Agni-I missile and also established a unique integrated testbed facility for seamless test and evaluation of Onboard Systems for various missile projects.

He was one of the core team members of BrahMos Aerospace right from its foundation as a Joint Venture with Russia.

His significant contributions as Programme Manager, Avionics and System Integration for Programme PJ-10, steered the feasibility studies, conceptual design, planning, development, testing, integration and certification of DRDO Onboard systems culminating in the successful demonstration, induction and subsequent productisation of BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile system strengthening the arsenal of our armed forces with a formidable weapon system.

As Counsellor (Defence Technology), Embassy of India, Moscow, he progressed Indo-Russian technical collaborations and later as Director, International Cooperation strengthened Defence R&D collaborations, joint developments and represented the country during much inter-governmental cooperation.

His immense expertise in defence technology management and international S&T outreach efforts left a lasting imprint on bridging the technology gaps, identifying futuristic areas for joint research and giving thrust to the export of DRDO developed products.

As Director of Systems Analysis and Modeling Centre, he played a key role in System Analysis and carried out extensive feasibility studies for the development of advanced weapon systems.

Presently, as Director of a DRDO facility in Delhi, he is leading numerous activities of national significance for the defence of the nation.

His R&D contributions, expertise in international R&D project management and versatile techno-managerial leadership capabilities had a major impact on the indigenisation of critical Missile technologies and have boosted defence manufacturing in the country.

For his distinguished contributions, he has been conferred with the prestigious DRDO Path Breaking Research or Outstanding Technology Development Award and DRDO Performance Excellence Award.

He is an active member of many professional societies including the Aeronautical Society of India, the Systems Society of India, the Society of Aerospace Quality and Reliability and the Computer Society of India. He has several national or international publications and technical reports to his credit.

( With inputs from ANI )

