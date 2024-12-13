Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Police Summons Bengaluru Techie's Wife For Questioning

The Bengaluru Police have issued a notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, a techie who allegedly died by suicide. The notice directs her to appear before the investigating officer in Bengaluru within three days. The notice, prominently pasted on the house’s entrance, reads: "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days.”

Days after 34-year-old died by suicide allegedly after being harassed by his wife, the Bengaluru Police have decided to seek help from their Uttar Pradesh counterpart to trace the accused in the case. Now in a latest update, Atul Subhash’s tragic death has sparked a significant investigation, with the police exploring all possible angles. Authorities believe questioning his wife is crucial for understanding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Atul Subhash, a resident of Munnekollal, was found dead inside his apartment on Monday, following which, his brother Bikas Kumar had filed a complaint against Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania. The Marathahalli police then booked them in a case related to abetment of suicide. They have been accused of demanding Rs 3 crore to withdraw cases against Atul and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son. Police sources in Bengaluru confirmed that a team from Marathahalli police was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

“The investigating officer will determine whether to issue notices or take the suspects into custody,” a senior officer said.

Reports indicate that Nisha and Anurag fled their Jaunpur home late Wednesday. Video clips that surfaced on social media also showed them purportedly leaving home around midnight. “We are yet to receive any official communication from Bengaluru Police,” Jaunpur SP Ajaypal Sharma said on Thursday. Vijay Mishra, the lawyer for Atul’s in-laws, said that Nikita had filed a case for maintenance against Atul. “We are unable to understand why he ended his life. A thorough investigation is needed to uncover the truth,” he added.



