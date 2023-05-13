Australia acts tough with Khalistani goons as ties with India blossom

By Ateet Sharma

New Delhi, May 13: The Australian government continues to tighten the noose around Pakistan-backed rogue pro-Khalistani elements Down Under ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the country for the 2023 Quad Leaders Summit on May 24.



On Saturday, the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force released two images taking forward its investigation into the act of vandalism committed at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney's Rosehill in the early hours of May 5.

The prominent Hindu temple, which has been a cornerstone of the local community for the last 23 years like all BAPS temples worldwide, was defaced by "anti-social elements" with anti-India graffiti.

Following inquiries, detectives investigating last week's vandalism released two images on Saturday. The first CCTV image shows a vehicle seen travelling near the temple during the time of the incident, believed to be between 1-2 AM early May 5 morning.

The second image is of a person recorded as being in the vicinity of the temple at about the same time. The person depicted is dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark beanie and a face mask.

Cumberland Police Area Commander, Superintendent Sheridan Waldau, said she hoped the community may have information that could help investigators identify the person or the car.

"NSW Police works closely with members of a widely-diverse community in western Sydney, and it's disappointing that actions such as these can cause unnecessary distress.

"Police rely on the support of the local community to provide information so it can be investigated, but it's important to know that information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence," she said.

Immediately after the incident, Andrew Charlton – a Member of Parliament for the Western Sydney suburb of Parramatta – reached the temple, cleaned the anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti, and re-painted the walls, stating that the Australian government will not tolerate acts of religious extremism.

The Mandir management too appealed to all devotees and well-wishers in the community to maintain peace, emphasising that BAPS temples across Australia are symbols of a thriving multicultural society that nurture Australian values of respect, mateship and tolerance.

PM Modi is slated to travel to the city for the 2023 Quad Leaders' Summit at the Sydney Opera House, Australia's most recognisable building.

Along with PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be welcoming the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

It is for the first time that Australia will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit – the third in-person meeting of the top leaders from four nations – and the Albanese government is taking no chances given the recent incidents of vandalism and violence committed by Pakistan-funded Khalistani groups.

As reported by IndiaNarrative.com, residents of Sydney are breathing a huge sigh of relief after the Australian authorities cancelled a pro-Khalistan event in Blacktown City on June 4.

Several organisations in Australia continue to thank PM Modi for raising concerns over the safety of the Indian community in Australia following the rise in the number of incidents of vandalism and violence.

"Since the last few weeks, news of attacks on temples in Australia are coming regularly. It is natural that such news worries people in India. I have raised these concerns with Prime Minister Albanese who has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him," PM Modi said after his bilateral talks with the Australian PM in New Delhi on March 10.

Special teams from India and Australia are now in regular touch on the issue as Albanese assured PM Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India's concern and will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in their society.

