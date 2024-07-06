Austrian Chancellor Nehammer calls PM Modi's upcoming Vienna visit 'special honour'

Vienna, July 6 Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Vienna as a "special honour", stating that he is eagerly looking forward to it.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Austria, the second leg of his two-nation trip, from Moscow on July 9.

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. During his stay in Vienna, PM Modi will call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Nehammer. Both leaders will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

"I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," Chancellor Nehammer said on Saturday afternoon.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," he added.

In October 2021, on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi had held discussions with then Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg who is now the Foreign Minister of the country.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Vienna during his visit.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called Austria an "important central European country" that offers excellent opportunities for bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology areas, start-up sectors, media and entertainment.

He also highlighted the growing India-Austria trade and investment linkages, including the recent launch of an India-Austria start-up bridge in February 2024 that has made a "very promising" start.

"The visit we are confident will allow us to discuss various areas of importance in bilateral engagement, as also issues of regional and global importance of mutual interest, and help broaden the scope of our partnership," said Foreign Secretary Kwatra.

India and Austria had also signed a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement in May last year and continue to work closely to expand and explore new areas of bilateral partnership.

"We're also looking at what we can do in terms of technology. There are over, I think, 30 to 40 large Austrian companies already present in India in a range of areas from infrastructure, tunneling, track laying. We've got a fair amount of investments from India already in Austria. But we want to see how we can take these forward. We want to look at other key areas, clean technologies, renewables. We want to look at different areas where we can try and work together," said Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

