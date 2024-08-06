Auto driver murdered in Gurugram over suspected love affair, accused held

Gurugram, Aug 6 A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was murdered after being kidnapped over a suspected love affair under the Sohna City police station area in Gurugram, the police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Virender alias Ajay, a resident of Saap Ki Nagli village in Sohna block.

The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Raisina village in Sohna.

According to the police, the victim's mother filed a missing complaint at the Sohna City police station after her son went missing on Monday afternoon.

The police then launched a search operation and found his body behind the KR Manglam University located on Sohna Road late at night on Monday.

The victim's hands and legs were tied. There were injury marks all over the body. The police took possession of the body and kept it in a mortuary in Sohna General Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said, Kuldeep was an auto driver and used to ferry children from GD Goenka University in his auto.

"During questioning the accused disclosed that the victim was having an affair with a girl, a resident of Sohna and the accused came to know about this," said a senior police officer.

Following this he killed the victim and dumped the body behind the University.

A case of murder was registered against the accused at the Sohna City police station, Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor