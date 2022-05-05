Auto richshaw with plants atop gives message for environment protection

An auto-rickshaw driver in New Delhi sported a verdant green look to his auto by planting various plants on its roof to overcome the soaring heat.

"I have been driving the auto-rickshaw for last 25-30 years, and have kept plants on its roof from past two years," Mahendra Kumar, auto-rickshaw driver toldon Wednesday.

"The Auto-rickshaw used to get simmer during summers but now it remains cool. I have kept a cooler and a fan in it," he said.

Kumar also mentioned how people laud his efforts for his efforts toward the environment and combating the heat.

"Apart from relief from the heat, the auto provides me with extra benefits, as people often give 10-20 extra bucks to me. They come to my auto happily and often click selfies with it," he added.

Asserting it as his very own idea, he said the act is very easy to make happen. He mentioned that he has planted 25 varieties of plant on the roof of his vehicle.

A visitor from Kerala, who got impressed by Kumar's idea to combat the heat, said, "I have seen such a thing for the first time and it seems a great idea".

However, several parts of the National Capital got relief from the severe heatwave (that continued for weeks) after receiving rainfall on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

