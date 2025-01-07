Avalanche Hits Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, No Loss of Life (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2025 02:07 PM

A minor avalanche hit Kongdori in the upper belt of the ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on ...

Avalanche Hits Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, No Loss of Life (Watch Video)

A minor avalanche hit Kongdori in the upper belt of the ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 7. However, no loss of life or damage occurred. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows clouds of snow storms coming down from a mountain where a ski also seen. 

Also Read | Heavy snowfall in J&K higher reaches, moderate snow, rain in plains.

Bandipora district administration has already issued an Avalanche warning for areas above 2,400 metres, advising residents to evacuate vulnerable zones and avoid avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours. According to the administration, an avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur in Bandipora.

The administration has urged residents living near avalanche-prone zones to take precautions and vacate unprotected settlements. For assistance, residents can contact the helpline number 112, the statement adds.

Tags :avalancheGulmargJammu And KashmirSnowfallBandipora