Avalanche Hits Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, No Loss of Life (Watch Video)

A minor avalanche hit Kongdori in the upper belt of the ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 7. However, no loss of life or damage occurred. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows clouds of snow storms coming down from a mountain where a ski also seen.

Bandipora district administration has already issued an Avalanche warning for areas above 2,400 metres, advising residents to evacuate vulnerable zones and avoid avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours. According to the administration, an avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur in Bandipora.

The administration has urged residents living near avalanche-prone zones to take precautions and vacate unprotected settlements. For assistance, residents can contact the helpline number 112, the statement adds.