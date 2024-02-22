Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: One Dead After Snow Storm Hits Ski Slopes in Gulmarg (Watch Videos)

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, February 22, in Gulmarg, a popular ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir, when an avalanche struck the slopes, claiming the life of one foreign tourist. Authorities thankfully rescued five other individuals.

The avalanche occurred on Thursday afternoon, impacting ski slopes in the Gulmarg region. One foreign national, whose identity has not yet been released, tragically lost their life in the incident. Five other individuals caught in the avalanche were successfully rescued by officials. The cause of the avalanche and the specific location of the incident remain under investigation.

Another avalanche hit a hanging region in Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh route on Wednesday, causing obstruction to the flow of the Sindh stream. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.

While the details are still sketchy some skiers are reportedly missing after an avalanche was triggered in the area around Gulmarg. It appears the skiers were skiing off the piste or groomed slopes in the ‘back country’. Days like today remind us that while the skiing is fun, the… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 22, 2024

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of JKNC, Omar Abdullah, expressed his condolences and concerns on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He emphasized the inherent dangers of skiing, particularly off-piste or groomed slopes, and urged caution despite the allure of fresh powder and stunning scenery. He expressed hope for the safety of any missing skiers and urged against unsubstantiated reports of further casualties.

One foreigner died and another was missing as an #avalanche struck the ski slopes of #Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Five skiers were rescued and are being treated in a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/cDThf1Q5Nx — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) February 22, 2024

Omar Abdullah took X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "While the details are still sketchy, some skiers are reportedly missing after an avalanche was triggered in the area around Gulmarg. It appears the skiers were skiing off the piste or groomed slopes in the ‘back country’. Days like today remind us that while the skiing is fun, the fresh powder exhilarating & the visuals spectacular, skiing is not without its dangers & risk to lives. Praying that all the missing skiers are found alive & the reports of a casualty end up being unfounded."