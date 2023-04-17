Avalanche warning issued for 4 districts in J-K

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 : Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for 4 districts in the next 24 hours.

The state disaster management authority said that a 'low danger level' avalanche is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 meters above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

The people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes till further orders, the SDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

