Ayodhya Airport: Centre Sanctions Security Cover of Over 150 Armed CISF Commandos Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

In preparation for the high-profile consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, the Centre has approved a security cover comprising over 150 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for the Ayodhya airport, according to official sources. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham now becomes the 68th civil airport terminal in the country to fall under the jurisdiction of the specialized Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the central force.

CISF will provide an anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, the sources said on Tuesday. To ensure the security of the Ayodhya airport, the CISF will undertake passenger frisking, baggage checks, and perimeter security, as per official sources. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted approval for an armed contingent comprising over 150 CISF personnel, led by an officer of the deputy commandant rank. The security measures are set to be incrementally enhanced over the designated 821-acre land allocated for the Ayodhya airport.

A review by central security and intelligence agencies recommended a professional security cover for the airport like the one provided by the CISF. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said last year that the capacity of the airport will be enhanced gradually.