Ayodhya Gears up for Ram Lalla's First Ram Navami, Temple Trust Issues Guidelines

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's first Ram Navami inside the grand temple on April 17.Keeping in mind the magnitude of the occasion, additional arrangements have been made in the temple premises and it has been decided that the temple will stay open for darshan for 20 hours on April 16, 17 and 18.Considering the number of devotees expected inside the temple, Shri Ram Mandir Temple Trust has decided to allow darshan in seven rows. As many as 40 lakh devotees are expected to reach Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. Also, instructions have been issued to the officials to take a tour of their respective designated zones and sector areas and make top officials aware of the situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate and other officials have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure proper security arrangements at Naya Ghat Zone, Nageshwarnath Zone, Hanumangarhi Temple Zone, Kanak Bhawan Temple Zone among others. Many police personnel have been deployed at the mela. The mela grounds have been divided into seven zones and 39 sectors, while traffic management has been organised into two zones and 11 clusters, an official statement issued here said. This is the first since the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in January.

The Shri Ram Temple Trust has issued a guideline in which it banned the entry of VIPs for the darshan of Ram Lalla. As per the notification, the VIP darshan has been banned for four days of Navaratri from 15th to 18th April. In addition, devotees will have to take care of many other things on Ram Navami. As per the temple administration, devotees who had previously made online passes between April 15 and April 18. Under the new arrangement, all those passes have been canceled. The secretary of the Ram Temple Trust has appealed to people not to bring mobile phones on the occasion of Lord Ram’s birth anniversary. It has also been informed by the Ram Janmabhoomi that the previous passes issued for the darshan of Lord Ram has been canceled by the Ram Temple Trust.



