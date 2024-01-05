Ayodhya Gears Up to Become a Business Hub as Ram Mandir Nears Completion

Ayodhya: Ayodhya, a city steeped in religious significance, is preparing for a monumental transformation as the highly anticipated Ram Mandir nears completion. The grand inauguration, scheduled for January 22nd with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, has ignited a wave of excitement and devotion across India, particularly among millions of Ram devotees.

This religious fervor is translating into a surge of economic activity, with businesses eager to capitalize on the expected influx of pilgrims and tourists. FMCG giants like Bisleri International are setting up new plants, anticipating a spike in demand for bottled water, soft drinks, and snacks. Hospitality chains like Oyo are reporting a 70-80% surge in hotel bookings, even before the opening.

Experts predict an 8-10-fold increase in tourism post-inauguration, potentially drawing 20-25 crore visitors annually. This boom promises to create a ripple effect, generating lakhs of jobs and propelling Ayodhya's economy to new heights. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department's data underscores this potential, revealing an 85% jump in tourist arrivals from 3.25 lakh in 2021 to 2.39 crore in 2022.

Beyond the economic prospects, the Ram Mandir's completion signifies a spiritual milestone for millions. It will solidify Ayodhya's position as a premier pilgrimage center, attracting devotees not just from India but from across the globe. This confluence of faith and commerce promises to redefine Ayodhya's landscape, propelling it towards a vibrant future.