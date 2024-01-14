Ayodhya Mosque To Be Better Than the Taj Mahal, Will House World’s Biggest Quran

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), responsible for overseeing the mosque's construction in Ayodhya, has opted for a new strategy to fund the project, which has faced setbacks due to financial constraints and administrative delays. The revamped effort, drawing inspiration from the vigour and grandeur of the Ram temple, is being spearheaded by Haji Arfat Shaikh, the recently appointed head of the mosque's development committee and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Maharashtra, according to The Hindu report.

Following the Supreme Court's directive to grant the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board a five-acre plot for constructing a mosque to replace the demolished Babri Masjid, the upcoming mosque, slated to be India's most significant, will feature the world's largest Quran in Saffron colour, measuring 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width, as stated by Haji Arfat Shaikh.

The inaugural prayer in the mosque will be led by the Imam of Mecca, Imam-e-Haram Abdul Rahman AI-Sudais. Haji Arfat Shaikh expressed confidence that the mosque would surpass the beauty of the Taj Mahal and become a hub for 'Dawa and Dua.' In addition to providing a space for Namaz, the mosque plans to house a 500-bed cancer hospital, aiming to serve the community and eliminate the need for cancer patients from Uttar Pradesh to travel to Mumbai for treatment.