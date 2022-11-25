Ayodhya police recover valuables stolen from Bhopuri actress' hotel room witin 24 hours

A father-son duo from Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the Bhojpuri film actress, Dubey had in a complaint to Kotwali Nagar police alleged that unidentified men had stolen jewellery and other valuables from her hotel room on Thursday.

The actress had come to Ayodhya along with her mother for a shoot and was staying in room number - 415 and 416 of a hotel in the Kotwali Nagar area.

The theft was reported at around 06.30 am, and the estimated value of stolen jewellery was rs25 lakh, the police said.

The actress had left the door of her room open by mistake and went out when two unidentified suspects gained entry to the hotel room and stole a bag containing jewellery and mobile phones.

The theft came to light when the actress returned and found her belongings missing from the room. Soon after this, the police were informed and a case of theft was registered against unidentified men.

Additional SP Madhuban Singh said that they went through the CCTV footage of the hotel, and zeroed in on the two suspects, who were seen entering the actress' room, and leaving with the bag.

We activated our local intelligence, and the suspects were rounded up at Badi Bua Crossing area, said Singh, while adding that the accused during questioning confessed about the theft, and have been arrested.

"All valuable items stolen from the actress' room have been recovered from the accused," claimed Singh.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey expressed her gratitude for the prompt action and recovery of her stolen belongings.

"I did not think that my belongings would be recovered within. I would like to thank the entire police administration and the state government for the prompt action," Dubey said while speaking to ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

