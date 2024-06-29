Ayodhya: Potholes On Ram Path, Leakage in Ram Mandir; Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Suspends 6 Engineers

After first rain in Ayodhya, the grand Ram Temple premises filled with water, raises questions over infrastructure. The newly built Ram Path road in Ayodhya which leads to Ram Mindir reported potholes and a big cave-ins also occurred yesterday.

The state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended six engineers — three each from PWD and Jal Nigam — for negligence and dereliction of duty. According to the UP government spokesperson CM Yogi Adityanath and PWD minister AK Sharma had taken cognisance of the reports of road collapse at several places between the Post Office Crossing and Rikabganj and in front of Krishna Palace Hotel on Ram Path.

Ayodhya Ram Path Cave-In

ब्रेकिंग : अयोध्या में रामपथ निर्माण से जुड़े PWD के 3 इंजीनियर ध्रुव अग्रवाल, अनुज देशवाल और प्रभात पांडेय सस्पेंड हुए। रामपथ निर्माण में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा खर्च हुए थे। पहली बारिश में रामपथ पर 13 जगह गड्ढे हो गए थे। pic.twitter.com/biNivoPXtP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 28, 2024

The state government taking this matter into the consideration issued suspension order to three PWD officials and three of Jal Nigam officials. A notice has also been issue to Gujarat company named Bhugan Infracon Pvt Ltd , which was responsible for some of the civil work in the holy city.

The suspended officials are executive engineer Dhruv Aggarwal, assistant engineer Anuj Deshwal and junior engineer Prabhat Pandey of the PWD. The action has been taken against them for poor construction work in the Ram Path, connecting the Ram Temple with the Lata Chowk.

Leakage was also reported at the temple after heavy rain at midnight last Saturday. The Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, had on Monday claimed that rainwater that was leaking from the roof of the temple was collecting inside the complex. He also claimed that there was no arrangement to flush out the rainwater from the temple premises.