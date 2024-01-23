Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Devotees Break Security Barricades to Enter Temple (Watch Video)

People break security barricades as they try to enter the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Tuesday, January 23. Many devotees, locals and visitors from other states gathered outside the main gates for hours since late Monday night, waiting to enter the premises. Devotees gathered in large numbers since 3 am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. With the crowd going out of proportion, authorities had to keep the gates shut for Darshan at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People break through security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/vYEANsXQkP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust on Monday has issued the timings of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Devotees can now visit the Ram Mandir during two daily darshan windows – from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Witnessing the Jagaran/Shringar Aarti at 6:30 AM or the Sandhya Aarti at 7:30 PM requires free passes, obtainable offline with valid ID proof or online.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.