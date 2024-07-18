Ayodhya Ram Mandir Entry: How to Get Nitya Darshan Permit for Daily Darshans of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla, Check Full Process

The Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is witnessing a huge crowd of about 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to manage and look after the Grand temple.

So if you are planning to pay your obeisance daily to Lord Ram Lalla and get a glimpse of his idol, you need to obtain Nitya Darshan Permit (daily entry pass) from trust's office. As per the trust, devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan after receiving the daily permit.

"All the revered saints & citizens of Ayodhya who desire to have daily darshans of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, can obtain the Nitya Darshan permit, from the trust's camp office at Ram Kachahari Ashram, or the Yatri Suvidha Kendra," according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The trust advised saints and citizens obtain Nitya Darshan permit from Ram temple trut's camp office at Ram Kachahari Ashram or the Yatri Suvidha Kendra by taking your Aadhar card.

"Kindly present your Aadhar and submit your application. Permits are available for collection from 10 AM to 6 PM. All current protocols must be strictly adhered to, including prohibition of mobile phones and puja samagri, to ensure the sanctity and security of the Mandir," it added.

Further, the trust said that entry for darshans would be permitted from Gate D-1, and the permit should be presented before the police checking booth before entry into the temple premises.

"Only those saints, or devotees who possess a valid permit may proceed for daily darshan, and this must be done individually. Entry will be permitted from Gate D-1. The entry permit must be presented at the police checking booth during each daily darshan," Trust further added.

"The issued permit will be valid for a duration of six months and may be renewed thereafter. Should it be observed that the daily darshan permit has been obtained but the holder visits only once or twice a month, the permit may be revoked," as per the Ram Temple trust.