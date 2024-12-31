Ayodhya Ram Mandir First Anniversary: Darshan, Aarti Timings, and Other Details for January 2025

In January 2024, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated with global attention. The event attracted millions of devotees who thronged the city to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. So far, crores of devotees from India and abroad have visited the magnificent temple, making it a major spiritual and tourist attraction. The temple has also witnessed substantial donations from devotees, underscoring its significance worldwide.

January 11, 2025, will mark the first anniversary of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. On this occasion, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple for darshan of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and temple authorities are making preparations, with the temple complex nearing completion. Tight security measures will be implemented at the Ram Mandir and nearby sites, including Hanumangarhi, Lata Chowk, Guptar Ghat, and Surajkund.

To mark the anniversary of the grand Ram temple on January 11, 2025, a series of events have been organized. The celebrations will span three days, with five venues selected for the occasion. A yajna will be performed with 1975 mantras dedicated to the fire god. The Shri Ram Mantra will be chanted six lakh times, while Raga Seva will be offered in the prayer hall. Tributes will be sung in front of Ram Lalla across all three days at the temple. Additionally, there will be a musical manas recital at the passenger facility, Ram Katha at Angad Tila, discourses, and cultural programs in the evening.

Online Booking for Ayodhya Ram Temple Darshan Now Available

For the convenience of devotees, online booking for visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is now available. Devotees planning their trip in the new year can easily book their slots from home by visiting the official website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The website allows devotees to select their preferred time slot by entering their details. All terms, conditions, and booking information are available on the trust’s portal, which also provides details on darshan timings, aarti schedules, and travel directions.

Darshan Timings:

7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Ram Mandir Ram Lalla Aarti Timings: