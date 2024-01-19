Ayodhya Ram Mandir: First Photo of Ram Lalla Idol Revealed Ahead of Consecration

The holy city of Ayodhya pulsates with anticipation as the face of Ram Lalla's idol has been revealed, marking a significant step towards the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion with his presence and perform the "Pran Pratishtha" ritual, imbuing the deity with divine life.

The first glimpse of the idol, shared by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, showcases a captivating image of Ram Lalla as a five-year-old child, standing tall and serene. Sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj from black stone, the 51-inch idol carries auspicious symbols like Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamal Nayan, adding to its spiritual aura.

The consecration rituals commenced on January 12, and the anticipation is palpable. Sources confirm that PM Modi will personally perform the "Pran Pratistha" puja on January 22, guided by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. The Prime Minister is adhering to strict protocols and rituals in preparation for this momentous occasion.