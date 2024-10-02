Ayodhya Ram Mandir: New Darshan Timing, Aarti, and Puja Schedule Announced, Details Inside

Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, during the prana pratishtha ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Approximately 7,000 guests attended, including Bollywood celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and spiritual figures. After 10 months of inauguration Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has also announced change in the darshan timings.Here is the new schedule of Darshan & Pujan of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

New Darshan Timing Are as follow.

Morning:

• 4:30 AM to 4:40 AM – Mangala Aarti (Morning Aarti)

• 4:40 AM to 6:30 AM – Curtain closure, Abhishek (ritual bathing), Shringar (adornment), etc.

• 6:30 AM – Shringar Aarti (Adornment Aarti)

• 7:00 AM – Entry starts from D-1

• 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM – Darshan (View of deity)

• 9:00 AM to 9:05 AM – Curtain closure, Bal Bhog (Offerings for young Lord)

• 9:05 AM to 11:45 AM – Darshan

• 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM – Curtain closure, Raj Bhog (Royal offerings)

Afternoon:

• 12:00 PM – Bhog Aarti (Offering Aarti)

• 12:15 PM – D-1 Entry closure

• 12:30 PM – Darshan

• 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM – Curtain closure, Shayan (Rest time for deity)

• 1:30 PM – Entry starts from D-1

• 1:30 PM – Dev Uthan (Awakening of the deity), Bhog (Offerings), Aarti

• 1:35 PM to 4:00 PM – Darshan

• 4:00 PM to 4:05 PM – Curtain closure, Naivedya (Food offering)

• 4:05 PM to 6:45 PM – Darshan

Evening:

• 6:45 PM to 7:00 PM – Curtain closure, Bhog (Offerings)

• 7:00 PM – Sandhya Aarti (Evening Aarti)

• 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM – Darshan

• 9:00 PM – Entry closure for D-1

• 9:15 PM to 9:30 PM – Curtain closure, Bhog (Offerings)

• 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM – Shayan Aarti (Aarti before rest)

• 9:45 PM to 4:30 AM – Curtain closure, Shayan (Rest time for deity)

Meanwhile a wave of anger has spread across the country following the discovery of animal fat mixed in the laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple. This incident has raised serious concerns about the purity and sanctity of offerings at major temples nationwide. In response, many temples, including the Shriram temple in Ayodhya, are now sending samples of their prasad for testing.