Ayodhya seer warns of action against 'Kaali' filmmaker

Ayodhya, July 6 Well-known Ayodhya seer, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, has issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai after the latter shared the poster of her film 'Kaali' which depicts Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

The film poster has triggered an outrage over the goddess' portrayal.

Mahant Raju Das told reporters, "Look at the recent events. When Nupur Sharma said the right things, it sparked fire across India, across the world. But you want to insult the Hindu religion? Kya chaahte ho, tumhara bhi sar tan se juda ho jaaye (Do you also want your head to be separated from your body)? Is this what you want?"

Raju Das further said, "Filmmaker Leena's documentary movie is an insult to Sanatan dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses."

The trailer shows a woman dressed in the costume of Goddess Kaali. She is seen smoking a cigarette in the photo. Along with her usual accoutrements of a trishul (trident) and sickle, the actor playing the goddess is also shown wielding the LGBTQ+ community's pride flag.

The seer has urged the Union home ministry to take strict action against the filmmaker. He also asked the government to ban the movie.

"I request the Union home ministry to take strictest action against her and to ban the movie. If actions are not taken, we will create a situation that will be difficult to handle," the seer warned.

Mahant Raju Das said that the filmmaker can still be forgiven for her audacity if she apologises now. "But if the movie is released, then we will create a situation that you won't be able to handle," he said.

Sharad Shukla, former general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, also demanded a ban on the movie.

"People who make such web series and documentaries should be put behind bars," Sharad Shukla said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor