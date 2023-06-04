Ayodhya to replicate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor model for all-round growth

By Pawan Tripathi

Ayodhya, June 4 With the construction of the Lord Ram Temple nearing completion, the Central and state governments are making efforts to develop Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham.



The renovation work and widening of the roads leading to the Ram Mandir is going on at a brisk pace.

To make commuting easy, the road is being widened by about 20 meters on both sides of the Ram Path. The Ayodhya district administration has started demolishing shops and houses for the Ram Path stretch and compensation has been given to the people.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of Rs 797.68 crore for the beautification of the Ram temple area in Ayodhya.

The proposal for a corridor in Ayodhya includes the renovation work and widening of the roads leading to the Ram temple.

The budget also includes the cost of constructing the 12 km Sahadatganj-Nayaghat road in Ayodhya leading to the Ram Janambhoomi temple.

The houses built on both the sides will also be given a completely new look and made part of the corridor.

BJP Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told in Ayodhya that ever since the decision of the Supreme Court came in favour of the Ram Mandir, the perception of the people has changed a lot regarding Ayodhya.

The Central and the state governments also have a different vision about Ayodhya and it is reflected in the plans.

He said that the work of widening the road is proceeding on the Ram Path.

"Many people lost their shops and still they are supporting the work patiently. People can't wait for the Ram Temple to be built."

Tripathi said that in the coming time, the new picture of Ayodhya will be revealed to the whole world. After the temple construction, Ayodhya is likely to attract devotees and tourists from across the world and will give more opportunities to the traders.

Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh told that along Ayodhya Vision 2047 vision for development of Ayodhya there is also a vision of Ayodhya Art. It will include beautification and renovation of temples, roads, buildings, etc.

"Facade lighting and decorative elements are also going to be installed once the wall murals and art works are complete."

"We have launched the facade development project in the city under which all commercial and residential buildings and structures will be redone as per designated themes. The architectural elements have also been redefined to give the structures a uniform look," Singh said.

He said that the Paint My City event has begun. Under this many types of paintings will be done at different places, events related to the life of Lord Ram and the history of Ayodhya will be painted on walls, houses.

