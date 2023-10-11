Ayodhya: Video shows woman dancing at Saryu river, police launch probe

Ayodhya, Oct 11 The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have initiated a probe into a video clip that has surfaced on social media in which a woman is seen dancing in the Saryu River at Ram Ki Paidi ghat here.

The woman, clad in a pink salwar suit, is seen grooving to the Bollywood song 'Jeevan Mein Jaane Jaana' while splashing in the water and doing a hair flip.

A large number of pilgrims have expressed their displeasure at the video and asked authorities to take appropriate action against the woman for disrespecting their place of worship.

The Ayodhya police wrote on its social media account that “Inspector in-charge has been directed to initiate necessary investigation and action.”

A few months back, a similar video of a girl dancing at Saryu River Ghat sparked outrage on social media. The girl was seen dancing in the river to the song 'Panni Mein Aag lagani hai', as others watched her.

The trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Such acts are not only annoying for the public, but can also be risky at times.

