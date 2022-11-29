Ayodhya's boundaries to be expanded

Lucknow, Nov 29 Ayodhya is all set to expand its boundaries.

The Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 will extend the boundaries of the holy city up to the boundaries of the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg which passes through five districts Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

According to a state government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions in this regard at a review meeting.

He instructed officials to implement a common building code in areas adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi. This will ensure a common colour for all buildings, including houses, in the vicinity.

Yogi also instructed officials to implement zonal system for planned development of Ayodhya.

The focus in Ayodhya will now be on the use of solar powered boats and eco-friendly vehicles on the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg which covers almost the entire city.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for following all standards in the road widening project and time bound completion of all projects of the Ayodhya Vision Document-2047.

Directing officials to crack down on all illegal and unplanned constructions in the city, he said that Ayodhya should be developed as a model of urban development, keeping its historical and cultural importance as the basis for development.

"People from across the world are waiting to see a 'divya, bhavya aur navya' Ayodhya. The 84-kosi traditional border should be made the basis of the city's development. A vision document should be prepared which should form the basis of works. Prepare zonal plans which will provide direction to the development so that a curb can be put on illegal constructions," Yogi said.

He further directed that sufficient land should be earmarked for various projects while the land use for areas around the Ram Janmabhoomi should be classified as religious under which all ancient buildings should be preserved.

"For balanced development, housing projects for various age groups, along with various community facilities and services should be provided."

For devotees and tourists coming from other places during off season, parking should be provided at a maximum of 2 km before the Janmabhoomi area while during festivals, it should be at a maximum distance of 5 km from where shuttle buses and e-vehicles should bring them to the temple, he added.

The Chief Minister said that provision should be made for industrial and trade zones in the district, along with sufficient parking.

Gates should be provided at Lucknow Road, Sultanpur Road, Rae Bareli Road, Ambedkar Nagar Road, Gorakhpur Road and Gonda Road and transport facilities should be ensured.

