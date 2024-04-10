Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Idol Will Receive 'Surya Abhishek' Every Ram Navami, Know How

One of the groundbreaking element of 'Surya Abhishek' or the Sun's rays illuminating Ramlal's Idol will soon become a reality. This Ram Navmi we will experience the blend of spirituality with scientific innovation. Surya Abhishek on Ram Lalla will be held on Ram Navami that is on April 17. As trials, the optomechanical system installed for the purpose were successful, officials of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said as reported by Indian Express. However, Daily trials are still conducted to make sure that sun rays fall at the center of lord Ram's forehead at '12 noon' on 17 April.

“Sunrays will illuminate the face of Ram Lalla for straight four minutes. Teams of scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, and another institute are engaged in this work,” a trust said officials. “Two mirrors and a lens have been installed on the ground floor of the temple. Sunlight will fall on them from a mirror placed on the third floor. The rays reflected by these will form tilak on the forehead.”

In the Garbha Griha of lord Ram, there is no way for direct sunlight to enter the temple or the sanctum sanctorum where the idol is placed, So the optomechanical equipment was installed to throw sunrays on the idol’s forehead through mirrors and lenses. So, with the help of the system, the 'Surya Tilak' of the idol will be done every year on Ram Navami with minor alterations in the mirrors and lenses keeping in mind the changes in direction.



Scientists are working on the preparations for the Ram Navmin 'Surya Tilak' to last about 4 minutes and it a faded light for the remaining time. They have also arrangements are being made to telecast the event live on Doordarshan while a large-scale LED screen will be installed at nearly 100 places across Ayodhya.