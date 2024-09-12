Ayushman Card Rules Revised: New Rules Simplify Application Process with Minimal Documentation; Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2024 03:11 PM2024-09-12T15:11:14+5:302024-09-12T15:11:46+5:30
Hospital rates have surged, making treatment increasingly unaffordable for many. However, the Ayushman Bharat scheme offers relief by providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Recent changes to the scheme's rules have simplified the application process, ensuring that more people can benefit from this crucial support.
Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was established to offer medical facilities to the poor and needy. Later, the Government of India renamed the scheme to Jan Arogya Yojana.
Under this scheme, beneficiaries and their families receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh. This insurance allows them to access treatment in both government and private hospitals. Beneficiaries are issued an Ayushman card, which they can present at hospitals to avail of their treatment benefits.
If you're considering applying to benefit from this scheme, you can submit your application online.
- To apply for the Jan Arogya Yojana, visit the official website (https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/) and log in. You'll need to provide some personal information and then select the submit option to complete your application.
- After logging in and submitting your personal information, details about you and your family will appear on the screen. Select the "Apply" option, and a new page will open containing the application form.
- Once you have completed the application form, you'll need to upload the required documents. After uploading, perform OTP validation. Once the OTP is authenticated, submit the form. You will then be able to download your Ayushman Card.
- To avail the benefits of the scheme, you will need to provide identity cards for all family members, as well as address proof information. Accepted forms of ID include Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, and voter card, among others.