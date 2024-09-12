Ayushman Card Rules Revised: New Rules Simplify Application Process with Minimal Documentation; Check Details

Hospital rates have surged, making treatment increasingly unaffordable for many. However, the Ayushman Bharat scheme offers relief by providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Recent changes to the scheme's rules have simplified the application process, ensuring that more people can benefit from this crucial support.

Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was established to offer medical facilities to the poor and needy. Later, the Government of India renamed the scheme to Jan Arogya Yojana.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries and their families receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh. This insurance allows them to access treatment in both government and private hospitals. Beneficiaries are issued an Ayushman card, which they can present at hospitals to avail of their treatment benefits.

If you're considering applying to benefit from this scheme, you can submit your application online.