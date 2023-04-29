"Azadi ka Amrit Kaal will be Sangam Kaal of diversities": PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that this "Azadi ka Amrit Kaal" will be the "Sangam Kaal" of the diversities in the country.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing Kashi Telugu Sangamam virtually.

Prime Minister Modi said, "I had said that this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal will be the Sangam Kaal of the diversities of the country...

Kashi and Telugu cultures are immensely connected. We're celebrating this great connection and the great unity of India."

Extending his wishes on 'Ganga Pushkar Utsav', PM Modi said, "This festival at the ghat of Kashi is like the confluence of the Ganges and the Godavari. It is a celebration of India's ancient traditions, civilizations, and cultures."

"A few months ago, Kashi Tamil Sangamam was also orgzed here on the land of Kashi. Just a few days back, I had the good fortune to attend the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. Then I had said that this Amrit Kaal of India is the time of confluence of diversities of the country, of various currents. The elixir of nationalism is coming out of this confluence of diversities, which will keep India energetic for eternity," the PM added.

Highlighting the development, PM Modi said, "Be it the way to temples, the cultural centres or any other associated significant place, there has been a great transformation all around. Today, the CNG boats run in river Ganga and very soon the facilities of ropeway will be given to the tourists coming and going from Benaras."

"Distances do not matter if the hearts are close to each other. This is the reason that the whole of India is connected despite the geographical distances between places. Convergence and celebration of Kashi and Telugu cultures is a great example of the same. It strengthens the spirits of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," PM Modi added.

