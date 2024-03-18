Azam Khan gets seven-year jail term in 2016 demolition case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), March 18 The Special MP-MLA court in Rampur, on Monday, handed a seven-year jail sentence to Samajwadi Party national general secretary Mohd Azam Khan, in a 2016 Dungarpur demolition case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Azam Khan.

The court had convicted four of the seven accused, including retired circle officer Ale Hasan, former municipal president Azhar Ahmed Khan and contractor Barkat Ali in the much talked about Dungarpur case on March 16.

Azam Khan and three others were convicted under sections 425 (house trespass or assaulting a person), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or more), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

There were seven accused in the case and the court acquitted Farhan Khan, Jibran and Omendra due to lack of evidence against them.

It may be recalled that one Ehtesham Khan, a resident of Dungarpur, had lodged a report in Ganj Kotwali in 2019 in which he accused Azam Khan, Ale Hasan, Azhar Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, Farhan Khan, Jibran and Omendra Chauhan of entering his house, beating and abusing him, threatening to kill him, looting Rs 25,000 and forcibly taking possession of his house.

The hearing of the case was going on in the special MP-MLA court.

