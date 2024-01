B. Tech student commits suicide at Delhi IIT

New Delhi, July 9 A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ayush Ashna.

The hostel staff informed the police about the incident which occurred late on Saturday night.

A senior police official said that Ashna, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had recently appeared for final exams of B.Tech.

Police said that they didn't recover any suicide note from the possession of the deceased and were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step.

"His family members have been informed and we are further looking into the matter," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor