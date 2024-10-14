Baba Siddique killing: Mumbai Police carry out searches in MP

Bhopal, Oct 14 A team of Mumbai Police along with Madhya Pradesh Police carried out searches in Ujjain and Khargone looking for the suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, wanted in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Mumbai Police arrived in Ujjain on Sunday and sought the state police's cooperation to carry out search operations following which multiple teams were formed to assist Mumbai Police to carry out search in Ujjain and Khandawa.

The joint teams are focusing on places of worship in Ujjain and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh, where the accused, who hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, is believed to be hiding.

The joint team carried extensive search at multiple locations, including hotels, marketplaces and railway stations in both Ujjain and Khandawa.

"A team of Mumbai Police in collaboration with the state police is looking for the accused which they suspect might be hiding in Madhya Pradesh," a police officer told the press.

However, the Police a police official refrained from revealing more about their search operations, saying that they are also monitoring other locations.

Ujjain and Khandwa have direct connectivity from Mumbai. Khandwa is in close proximity to Amravati and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

Three individuals - Gurmail Baljit Singh (Haryana), Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (UP) and Pravin Lonkar (Pune) have been arrested in connection with the killing of Siddique.

Notably, Siddique (66) an NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Kher Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday.

