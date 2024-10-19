Baba Siddique Murder Case: "Not good man, Linked to Dawood," Says Shooter from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang (Watch Video)

Baba Siddique was shot and killed in Mumbai on the night of October 12, 2024, leading to various developments and conspiracy theories surrounding his death. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder. The UP police arrested Yogesh, also known as Raju, who has ties to both the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs. During questioning, Raju stated, "Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man." He mentioned that Siddique had been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim, the person behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Raju, 26, was previously involved in the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi but is not connected to Siddique's killing. He was arrested following a shootout with the Delhi Police's Special Cell and Mathura Police, during which he suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was hospitalized. From his hospital bed, Raju commented on Siddique's murder, attributing it to Siddique's questionable character and associations. He highlighted how criminals use modern technology to gather detailed intelligence on individuals.

Regarding the murder case in Delhi, Raju denied direct involvement, stating that he communicated only through friends in the city. He claimed his gang followed clear directives and warned that anyone who interfered would face serious consequences. Raju described his entry into criminal activities as a result of his circumstances, particularly police actions, and presented himself as a victim of false accusations with multiple pending cases against him.

He acknowledged his connection to the Hashim Baba gang, which is overseen by Lawrence Bishnoi, and suggested that the gang's membership is larger than commonly believed. After receiving medical treatment, Raju was moved to a vehicle for incarceration. Baba Siddique, a former minister in Maharashtra, was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai.

In connection with Siddique's murder, five additional suspects were arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying weapons and logistical support to the shooters, bringing the total number of arrests to nine. The police reported that these suspects had communicated with conspirators Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both of whom are currently at large. Akhtar is a key figure in planning Siddique's assassination and has established ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.