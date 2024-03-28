Baba Tarsem Singh Death: Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Murdered in Uttarakhand

Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta town of Udham Singh Nagar on Thursday morning, police said.According to police, the two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at Baba Tarsem Singh inside the dera at around 6:30am.

Uttarakhand additional director general of police (Law and Order) AP Anshuman said, “Two identified assailants who came on bike opened fire at Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh inside the dera at around 6:30am. We have deployed several police teams, along with the special task force (STF), to nab the killers. We will also constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the murder.