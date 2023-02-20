Kerala: More Oppn workers in preventive custody as CM hits the road

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 While half-a-dozen Congress workers were taken into preventive custody, several others faced detention when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan travelled to Kasargod from Kannur on Monday.

Once again, black masks and clothes have been banned unofficially in the state from Sunday. According to sources, recently, a family near Kozhikode was directed to remove a black flag put up to mourn a death.

With the Police stepping up their action against black flag waving protesters, the Congress workers and at some places the BJP workers also are determined to defy the ban and wave black flags.

Denouncing the ban, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said Vijayan has made himself a laughing stock.

"

"The CPI(M) says we have come out with a suicide squad is a joke. I am very proud of the Youth Congress workers who are protesting and we are going to intensify our protests as the state government has become more of a burden on the people," he added.

Eversince, a cess of Rs 2 was proposed on fuel in the state budget early this month, the opposition has taken to streets opposing it. Notwithstanding the protests, the state government is refusing to withdraw it which has irked the opposition, including the BJP.

Though the CPI(M) leaders have ruled out any ban on black, none with a black mask, dress or flag is not allowed to move freely, when Vijayan is on the road.

