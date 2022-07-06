Babu Jagjivan Ram remains immortal in people's hearts: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram on his 36th death anniversary.

As per an official release, Bommai said that Babu Jagjivan Ram will remain immortal in people's hearts.

"Born in a poor family, Babu Jagjivan Ram led an ideal life. He worked for the welfare of Dalits and the poor. He was the voice of Dalits and the oppressed classes emulating Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

He has served the nation in many multiple posts. He was a harbinger of the Green Revolution. He played a prominent role in making India self-reliant in food grain production through the Green Revolution. He has proved his efficiency as a Defence Minister too, Bommai added.



